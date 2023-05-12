TODAY:

Some sunshine is starting our day but clouds slowly increase throughout the day. Temperatures will also be 10-15 degrees above average today.

TONIGHT:

We stay dry but turn mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay mild overnight.

TOMORROW:

It is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with temperatures a little closer to average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are cooler by Sunday and clouds start to break apart. The clouds continue to decrease into Monday. This is short-lived as a weak disturbance moves in Tuesday bringing increasing clouds and some showers to the area. By Wednesday, that system and the clouds have moved out. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

