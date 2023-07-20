TODAY:

Sunshine starts our day and takes us into the early afternoon. Clouds increase by the late afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms moving through the area. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible overnight. The main threats are heavy rain and strong winds. Localized flash flooding is possible tonight into tomorrow morning due to the potential for heavy rain.

TOMORROW:

We remain mostly cloudy on Friday with showers and thunderstorms lingering. These will mainly be in the afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the weekend, we dry out and see sunshine return. Temperatures remain seasonable over the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are quick to move in again for Monday and Tuesday. Drier weather is expected for midweek.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

