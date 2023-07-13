TODAY:
Clouds decrease this morning and sunshine returns late morning. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms develop due to a cold front moving through. During the afternoon and evening, some strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible due to the heavy rain.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, showers and thunderstorms linger. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy.
TOMORROW:
On Friday we see a mix of sun and clouds. For the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms develop but nothing strong or severe is expected at this time.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Throughout the weekend, we stay active as showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening hours. By Monday, an isolated shower may linger but most look to dry out. Scattered showers then return for Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. For Wednesday, sunshine returns and we stay dry.
Have a great day!
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 86 LOW: 63
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 65
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 68
SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 65
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 83 LOW: 65
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 59
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 59
