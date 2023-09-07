TODAY:
Hot and humid yet again today but a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Stray showers move in this morning. The more widespread showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main concerns.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we remain mild and muggy. Stray showers remain possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
TOMORROW:
On and off showers and thunderstorms continue Friday. We start to get cooler by the end of the week and into the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue for the weekend. All of these rounds of showers and thunderstorms are due to a stalled out low pressure system. Showers linger for the start of next week and we are more seasonable with our temperatures. Another low pressure system enters the region going into midweek which keeps us active.
Have a great day!
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 86 LOW: 67
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 65
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 65
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 72 LOW: 62
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 58
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 72 LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram