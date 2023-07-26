TODAY:
It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift throughout the morning. The real story of the day is the heat and humidity. Otherwise, we are mostly sunny.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, temperatures stay mild. Clouds increase tonight as showers and thunderstorms develop.
TOMORROW:
Showers and thunderstorms continue for Thursday. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the afternoon and evening. The main threats are strong winds and heavy rain.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Throughout the day Friday, we are mainly dry. Showers and thunderstorms do not return until Friday night and into Saturday. During this timeframe, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Again, the threats are strong winds and heavy rain. By the end of the weekend, we are cooler and dry out. This continues into the start of next week.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 85 LOW : 70
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 86 LOW : 67
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 90 LOW: 70
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 59
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 54
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 56
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW : 59
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram