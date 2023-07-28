TODAY:

We are mostly sunny today but hot and humid. Temperatures today will be well above average and we will be very humid. This will make it feel like upwards of 95-100 degrees outside.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are seeing increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing.

THIS WEEKEND:

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms continue. As we go through the weekend, we get cooler and drier. Sunday is mostly sunny and we are seeing below average temperatures.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry days. Temperatures also remain below average. By the middle and end of next week, we see temperatures a little closer to what we should be seeing for this time of the year. Shower chances return by Thursday.



FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 71 LOW : 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW : 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 62

