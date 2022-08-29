AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 29TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 29TH: 55°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:47 PM

Waking up to a foggy Monday morning with a few passing clouds. Warming up greatly this afternoon as the Twin Tiers gets plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the low 90’s. A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon for portions of the Southern Tier, including Schuyler County. Heat index values near the mid 90’s possible. Residents spending time outdoors should drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Overnight, a few isolated showers and increasing cloud cover ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows in the upper 60’s.

Starting off quiet for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Active weather moves in during the afternoon as cold front nears the region. Moisture rises quickly in the air, leading to scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as the cold front provides enough instability. Severe weather threats, including heavy downpours and damaging winds, may be likely. Highs reach the mid 80’s. Overnight, clearing out as the cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Some showers may hold out in the eastern portions of the region, where the cold front is moving towards. Lows in the upper 50’s.

Dry weather returns for the rest of the workweek. Below average temperatures are likely as another cold front passes through the region. Highs drop from the upper 70’s to the low 70’s Wednesday to Thursday. Average conditions return for Labor Day Weekend due plenty of sunshine and building high pressure.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, HOT AND HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS, COOLER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

