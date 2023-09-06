TODAY:

Widespread dense fog is starting our day. This fog will lift by mid-morning. Otherwise, we will be mostly sunny while also being hot and humid again. All of the Southern Tier is under a Heat Advisory from noon until 7:00 pm this evening. When you factor in the humidity and heat, it will feel well into the 90s.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible. Fog also develops once again into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the main threats being strong winds and heavy rain.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather ends our week and takes us into the weekend. This is all due to a low pressure system that stalls across the area. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Friday take us into the weekend. We are also cooler by the end of the weekend and into next week. Showers linger for the start of next week as well.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

