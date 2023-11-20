TODAY:

Cool Canadian high pressure settles in today making our start to the work week chilly and dry. Skies are sunny throughout the day as most clouds from overnight taper off by early afternoon. Highs top off around 40.

TONIGHT:

We stay dry tonight but clouds are increasing ahead of an approaching area of low pressure. Temperatures are back down in the 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Widespread showers move in Tuesday afternoon and evening with the next system. Cool temperatures linger into Tuesday morning which could allow our first round of showers to be a wintry mix. Warmer air moves in Tuesday evening transitioning those showers to just rain, which becomes widely scattered overnight into Wednesday. Most will see mainly clouds and a few isolated showers Wednesday as the last cold front of the system sweeps through, but we start drying off by Wednesday night into Thanksgiving day. We’ll likely stay dry until the return of lake effect showers this weekend.

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX/SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41

Have a wonderful day!

