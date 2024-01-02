TODAY:

Conditions remain quiet and dry today. As we move throughout the morning, clouds gradually decrease and we’ll get some sunshine by the afternoon. This will pair nicely with temperatures topping off in the low 40s, which although slightly above average, is seasonably mild for the beginning of the year.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we remain dry, and mostly clear for the evening. Cloud cover doesn’t return until late tonight ahead of the next approaching frontal system. Temperatures tonight are in the upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday could see a few stray flurries off the Great Lakes, but better chances for precipitation move in with a cold front on Thursday. A few isolated snow showers are possible before conditions clear out to end the workweek. The weekend could see the return of active wintry weather as low pressure is forecasted to ride out the gulf and up the east coast.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE ISO. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 33

Have a TERRIFIC Tuesday!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter