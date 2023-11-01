TODAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. The chance for some flurries will be possible for the morning. And some chances for rain in the afternoon. It will be chilly with highs in the low to mid forties and a northwesterly breeze of 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

We will be partly cloudy for the overnight along with calm and dry conditions. Lows drop into the mid twenties which will be very below average for this time of year.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Thursday with some warmth returning. Highs will be back in the upper forties to near fifty. More clouds move in on Friday with highs in the mid fifties. We remain dry to end the work week. Skie will have broken clouds on Saturday as clouds increase. Highs rise to the upper fifties. We finally reach the low sixties on Sunday as chances for showers return with the addition of another low pressure system.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers will continue to start off the new work week as temepratures start to drop. Monday will be overcast with highs in the mid fifties. Tuesday’s highs fall to near fifty with more overcast skies.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50