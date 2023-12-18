BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local residents are being warned of potential flooding as heavy rain continues.

The National Weather Service has issued several warnings for Broome and many surrounding counties due to imminent weather.

A flood warning is in effect until December 21 for areas near the Chenango and Susquehanna Rivers. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following areas:

Chenango River At Sherburne affecting Chenango County.

Chenango River At Chenango Forks affecting Broome County

Chenango River At Greene affecting Chenango County

Susquehanna River At Owego affecting Tioga County.

Susquehanna River At Unadilla affecting Otsego and Delaware Counties.

Susquehanna River Near Windsor affecting Broome County

A flash flood warning is in effect as well after the Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned areas. The National Weather Service issued a statement at 8:58 a.m. announcing that flash flooding was expected to begin. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen and more is expected.

Additionally, a flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday evening due to excessive rainfall.

Stay with NewsChannel 34 for more local weather updates.