BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There will be a Fire Weather Watch in effect tomorrow, April 11th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New York State’s Fire Weather Zone 210.

Zone 210 includes Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Tioga counties.

The National Weather Service of Binghamton has issued the watch due to the mix of wind (gusts up to 30 mph) and humidity (20-30%).

According to the NWS, any fire that develops is likely to spread rapidly in these conditions.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.