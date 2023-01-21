AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21ST: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy skies with stray lake effect snow flurries this morning. When will we start to see even more snow? More details below:

TODAY:

Staying cloudy for all of Saturday. Northwesterly winds are in favor of lake effect flurries this morning. Flurries taper off in the afternoon as high pressure moves in. Staying dry for the rest of the day. Highs reach the mid 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with dry and quiet conditions. Wind speeds are on the calmer side. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A dry start to Sunday, but widespread snow showers kick off in the afternoon due to a Nor’easter. The first flakes fall in Steuben County by near 2 PM. Snowfall starts off light and becomes heavier in the evening. Snow accumulations are dependent on elevation and temperature. Higher end snowfall is likely for the higher elevations. High temperatures in these areas may only reach the mid 30’s while the lower valleys receive highs in the upper 30’s. Accumulations by Monday afternoon could reach 3 to 6 inches in the higher elevations and 1 to 4 inches in the valleys.

Snowfall begins to taper off overnight. The warm nose of the Nor’easter could lead to a wintry mix and rain showers in parts of Pennsylvania. Beware of slippery roads as a result. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Snow showers linger Monday as backend moisture flows through the region. Little to no accumulation is expected. Partly sunny and dry on Tuesday as high pressure builds up. High pressure moves out Wednesday, leading to another chance of snow as well as a wintry mix. Snow showers linger for Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday. High temperatures range from the low 30’s to the low 40’s all week.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS, THEN A WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter