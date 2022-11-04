Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Another pleasant day today before changes move in for the weekend. Details below:

TODAY:

Quiet weather starts our day as we are dry and mostly clear. This is with an area of high pressure in control but it is moving out. As that area of high pressure moves out, clouds filter in for the afternoon. It is more of a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures are also well above average tonight.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures stay mild and we are mostly cloudy. Dry weather holds.

THIS WEEKEND:

For this weekend, a cold front is moving in and bringing some changes. Saturday is a mostly cloudy day and we are well above average. Some spotty showers also develop and move through. The better opportunity for showers is on Sunday with the actual cold front moving through. These showers will be scattered.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler and drier air moves in for the beginning and middle of next week. The dry air gives us plenty of sunshine from Monday through Wednesday. As for the cooler air, we trend closer to average by Tuesday and Wednesday. Peeks of sunshine still with us for Thursday and temperatures start to increase once again.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

