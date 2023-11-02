TODAY:

We will be warmer for your day today along with dry conditions. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper forties. It will still be a bit breezy, with winds coming from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

We cool off to near freezing for the overnight along with continued partly cloudy skies. It will be calm out there with lows in the lower thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We end the work week with highs in the mid fifties and mostly cloudy skies. Conditions are more or less the same for Saturday to start off the weekend. Then we see showers return to end the weekend on Sunday. It will be warmer with highs in the upper fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers will continue into the new work week. Skies will have broken clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid fifties on Monday and near fifty on Tuesday. More chances for showers on Tuesday. Rain continues into Wednesday with highs back to the mid forties.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46