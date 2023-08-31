TODAY:

Decreasing clouds this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today. We are dry and pleasant.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see cool temperatures with a clear sky.

TOMORROW:

The quiet weather pattern continues into Friday with plenty of sunshine.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Labor Day weekend is looking great. We see a warming trend as temperatures start to reach well above average by Labor Day. Passing clouds move through Saturday but we remain dry. By Sunday and Labor Day, we are mostly sunny. Plenty of sunshine takes us into the middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram