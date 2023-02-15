TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day but decrease throughout the morning and sunshine returns for the afternoon. Temperatures are well above average today as well. Winds also increase today with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

TONIGHT:

Quiet weather takes us into tonight and we stay mostly clear. Temperatures stay mild overnight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds filter in for Thursday morning but showers hold off until the afternoon. Scattered showers take us into Thursday night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Windy conditions for Friday and showers linger in the morning. Clouds hold throughout the day. Sunshine returns for Saturday before clouds move in Sunday. Mild temperatures hold for the weekend and into next week. Shower chances return for the beginning of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: AM CLOUDS TO PM SUN. WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. PM SCT’D RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. AM SCT’D SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

