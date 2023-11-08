TODAY:

Mostly cloudy conditions will be with us throughout the day with some sunshine peaking through mid to late morning. It will be cooler and windy with highs in the mid forties and a breeze coming the north at 5 to 15 mph. Wintry mix and some rain will be possible as we get into the mid to late afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a chance for wintry mix will be possible for the overnight. Otherwise temperatures fall to the upper thirties with a breeze from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers will be possible for Thursday along with much more warmth. Highs will be near sixty. We cool off a lot for Friday again with highs in the low fifties. Broken clouds will be above and we will be drying out. Highs fall to the upper forties on Veterans Day. Skies remain mostly cloudy. We end the weekend on Sunday with continued mostly cloudy skies and overall dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid forties.

NEXT WEEK:

We start off the new work week with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper forties on Monday and the mid fifties on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS LIKELY/ WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 54