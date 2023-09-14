TODAY:

Fog is once again starting our day and causing reduced visibility but this will improve by mid-morning. We are also cooler today with temperatures below average even though we are mostly sunny.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are well below average with our temperatures as we drop into the low 40s. Fog once again develops going into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine is ending our week and we stay cooler.

REST OF THE WEEK:

On Saturday, clouds start to increase and we get a bit breezy. This is due to hurricane lee being off to the east of our area. A cold front then moves in for Sunday into Monday bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the area. By Tuesday, we dry out and sunshine returns.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

