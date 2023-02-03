TODAY:

An arctic cold front moved through overnight and now cold air is filtering in this morning with a windy northwest wind. This northwest wind is also resulting in lake-effect snow showers. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and winds increase. This sets the stage for dangerously low wind chills today into tonight and also tomorrow. We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Lingering snow showers tonight with frigid temperatures and dangerously low wind chills.

THIS WEEKEND:

We warm up throughout the weekend and stay relatively quiet. Showers do not return until Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry start to next week with temperatures above average. We stay above average through next week. Showers move in late day Tuesday and shower chances continues through Thursday.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 7 LOW: -3

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 17 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

