TODAY:
It is a quiet and cold start to the day. Low-level clouds are moving in. Clouds will increase throughout the day. This is ahead of a weak disturbance that moves in going into tonight. Spotty snow showers are possible late day. Temperatures today stay below average.
TONIGHT:
Tonight will be another cold night. Some stray snow showers are possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
TOMORROW:
We are dry for Tuesday and temperatures get closer to average. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Dry weather holds for Wednesday and Thursday but so do the clouds. A warming trend also starts and temperatures get well above average going into the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next weather-maker moves in for the end of the week and weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday and the chance for showers really increases for the weekend as our next area of low pressure moves in.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS LATE
HIGH: 21 LOW: 13
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 27 LOW: 18
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 35 LOW: 27
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 38
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 47 LOW: 40
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 48 LOW: 43
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 50 LOW: 37
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter