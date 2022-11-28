TODAY:

Spotty showers are lingering this morning but will diminish throughout the morning hours. For this afternoon, we stay cloudy but dry out. Temperatures today also are near average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows remain close to average with a mostly cloudy sky. Dry weather continues tonight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds remain stubborn for Tuesday and these clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves in midweek. Temperatures remain close to average for Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday is when a strong cold front moves in. This cold front will result in strong winds and scattered showers. Temperatures also quickly drop behind the front. We go from above average on Wednesday to below average on Thursday. Winds stay gusty on Thursday and spotty lake-effect showers develop due to the wind. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40-50 mph. Dry weather returns by Friday and we still hold onto the clouds. Another cold front enters the region Saturday and sets off some showers across the area. For Sunday, we are dry and stay mostly cloudy.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: SCT’D SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

