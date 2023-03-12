TODAY:

Staying dry for Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. The weak high pressure system moves out this afternoon, leading to an increase in cloud cover. Highs reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

A chance of rain and snow showers overnight as a strong and long-lasting low pressure system moves in. Precipitation may likely start in the Northern Tier and work its way up to the Southern Tier. Chances of snow are greater due to temperatures dropping to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Scattered snow and rain continue for Monday. Rain showers are more likely in the Finger Lakes region and the valleys, and snow showers are more likely in the higher elevations. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Overnight, snow showers continue as temperatures drop to the mid 20’s. Snow accumulations could be 1-3″ after Monday.

THIS WEEK:

Scattered snow showers continue for all of Tuesday. Temperatures only reach the low 30’s as winds shift from the north. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Snow lingers into Wednesday morning, cut conditions dry for Wednesday afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of at least 3 inches are possible. Mild weather for Thursday with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 40’s. Showers return Friday and Saturday. Temperatures peak into the mid and upper 40’s by the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MILD

HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

