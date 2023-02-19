TODAY:

Widespread clouds this morning and afternoon due to a warm front bringing moisture from the Great Lakes. Warmer air flows in behind the warm front, resulting in temperatures reaching the mid 40’s. Wind speeds reach 10 to 15 MPH with gusts at over 20 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover breaks apart overnight. Conditions remain dry, but a slight chance of rain showers could affect the region later in the night and into Monday. Lows in the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of scattered showers occurs near lunchtime on Monday. Showers are likely mixed, with a chance of rain in the lower valleys and snow in the upper elevations. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs reach the low 40’s. Drying out overnight, but a stray snow shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Weather is mainly on repeat for both Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon with high temperatures between the mid 30’s and mid 40’s. Rain is likely on Thursday as temperatures kick up to the upper 40’s. Drying out for much of Friday after a strong cold front moves out of the region. A chance of a wintry mix cannot be ruled out, though. Highs only reach the upper 20’s as a result of the cold front. Rain and snow could return on Saturday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 34 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WARMER

HIGH: 47 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 27

