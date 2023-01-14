AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy skies and breezy conditions affect the Twin Tiers this weekend. A few flurries are possible, but which areas will be affected the most? More details below:

TODAY:

Lake effect flurries for parts of the Twin Tiers this morning, especially the Finger Lakes. Drier this afternoon as winds shift away from the lakes. Cloudy and breezy throughout the whole day. Wind gusts over 20 MPH are likely. Highs reach the mid to upper 20’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy and a bit breezy overnight. Maximum wind speeds may reach 8 MPH. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Clouds decrease after Sunday morning as high pressure takes full control of the Twin Tiers. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 30’s. Overnight, staying dry despite a few clouds building up and moving out quickly. Lows in the upper teens.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure remains in control of the region on Monday, leading to more sunshine throughout the day. Highs reach the low 40’s. A chance of a wintry mix on Tuesday as a low pressure system drives moisture off from the Great Lakes. Slightly drier on Wednesday, but another wintry mix is likely on Thursday. A cold front moves out on Friday, resulting in slightly lower temperatures and a chance of snow showers. High temperatures reach the low 40’s all week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY, SLIGHT CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter