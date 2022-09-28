Happy Wednesday! We are mostly cloudy to start the day with isolated showers moving through. These isolated showers are with a cold front moving in from the north. Behind the cold front is cooler air and a breezy northwest wind. This northwest wind ushers in lake-effect scattered showers for the late morning and into the afternoon. Overnight, a stray shower is possible but most look to dry out. Clouds hold strong tonight as we remain mostly cloudy.

High pressure builds in for Thursday with clouds on the decrease. Sunshine makes a return for Friday with just some high clouds moving in. The remnants of hurricane Ian enter the area for the weekend and start of next week, At this time, an area of high pressure looks to win out and keeps us mainly dry with just an increase in clouds during this time. There is a slight chance for showers for the start of the week due to the remnants of Ian inching closer and then moving off the East Coast. However, most look to stay dry. We will continue to keep you updated on Ian.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter