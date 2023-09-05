TODAY:

Some patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from some of the fog this morning, it will be a mostly sunny day. The heat and humidity will be rising again today with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Southern Tier from noon today until 7:00 pm this evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mainly clear and dry. Patchy fog develops again for some tonight.

TOMORROW:

The heat and humidity does not let up yet. Another Heat Advisory will likely be issued for Wednesday as temperatures soar to near or in the 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like we are well into the 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late day Wednesday. Showers increase in coverage for Wednesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For the end of the week, we slowly cooldown and showers and thunderstorms return. Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. The main threats are strong winds and heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend. All of this active weather is as a low pressure system stalls across our area.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

