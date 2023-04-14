TODAY:

We will see temperatures into the upper 80’s today to low 90’s and winds from the SW 0-10 MPH. We will see sunshine today with a few high clouds possible, but we will still see more sun than clouds. There is an air quality alert in place today for elevated levels of pollution in New York.

TONIGHT:

Building clouds are possible overnight with a low temperature in the upper 50’s. The winds will be light and variable.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Saturday clouds build and chances of rain move in; we have the chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. We have the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday as well with temperatures dropping at the start of next week. There are chances of rain Monday through Tuesday with temperatures only in the 50’s.