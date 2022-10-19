Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Another day with below average temperatures and cool conditions. Do we warm up? Details below:

TODAY:

It is another cold start to the day and temperatures do not increase that much throughout the day. We stay below average temperature wise today and it will be breezy, so it will feel cooler than it actually is. Along with the cold start, we are seeing some stray showers and flurries can even mix in this morning. As we head throughout the day and temperatures rise, we see a complete transition to all rain for our stray showers.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy overnight with another cold night in-store for the area. Some stray showers also linger early tonight before we dry out throughout the night.

THURSDAY:

Clouds increase again for Thursday morning and we are mostly cloudy throughout the day. Stray showers are possible again as the area of low pressure moves away from the Great Lakes and off to the northeast. We are also still cooler for Thursday.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND:

A warming trend starts on Friday as an area of high pressure also builds in. This results in some breaks in the clouds for Friday and a dry end to the week. Dry weather continues on Saturday and we are mostly sunny. Warmer weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Broken cloud cover for Sunday with a slight chance for showers late in the day which will be associated with an area of low pressure developing off the East Coast. Shower chances continue for part of Monday and we stay on the warmer side.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS LATE.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

