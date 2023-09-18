TODAY:

It is a bit of a gloomy start to the day with showers moving off to the east, a mostly cloudy sky, and patchy fog starting our day. The fog lifts by mid-morning but we hold onto the clouds. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop this afternoon into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy with stray showers lingering.

TOMORROW:

We dry out into Tuesday and are mostly sunny.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine is really the story for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are also pretty seasonable. By the weekend, clouds build on Saturday. On Sunday, we see more of a rainy day as multiple rounds of showers move through.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

