TODAY:
It is a bit of a gloomy start to the day with showers moving off to the east, a mostly cloudy sky, and patchy fog starting our day. The fog lifts by mid-morning but we hold onto the clouds. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop this afternoon into the evening.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy with stray showers lingering.
TOMORROW:
We dry out into Tuesday and are mostly sunny.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Sunshine is really the story for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are also pretty seasonable. By the weekend, clouds build on Saturday. On Sunday, we see more of a rainy day as multiple rounds of showers move through.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 52
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 44
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 48
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 50
SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 67 LOW: 55
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram