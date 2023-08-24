TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day and we are seeing lingering light showers moving through the area. Showers become more widespread this morning with isolated thunderstorms developing for the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers and thunderstorms continue with some isolated strong to severe storms being possible. The main concerns overnight with any strong to severe storms is strong winds and heavy rain. Localized flash flooding in poor drainage areas is possible.

TOMORROW:

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms hold for Friday. All of this active weather is because of a slow moving low pressure system.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves in for Saturday which keeps the showers and thunderstorms going. Dry air filters in behind the cold front which means we are mostly sunny Sunday and Monday. This quiet weather does not last long. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

