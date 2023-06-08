TODAY:

Another hazy start to the day with the wildfire smoke moving through. An Air Quality Alert is in place for a majority of the area until midnight tonight. Throughout the day today, the air quality will improve as the wildfire smoke lessens. In other good news, we are seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today which will lead to beneficial rain for the area.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy and a stray shower may linger.

TOMORROW:

Our air quality continues to improve for Friday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue for Friday as well.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A stray shower lingers into Saturday but most look to stay dry. Sunday will be mostly dry with rain not arriving until Sunday night. Widespread rain moves in for Monday and some heavier pockets of rain are possible at times. The chance for showers continues into the middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram