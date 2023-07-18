TODAY:

A hazy sky is starting our day and will be the case for our Tuesday. An Air Quality Alert is in place for all of the area until midnight tonight. This afternoon, a cold front enters the region bringing showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threats being strong winds and heavy rain. The cold front will help to move out the wildfire smoke and air quality will improve.

TONIGHT:

Clouds decrease tonight and we are dry. Patchy fog looks to develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for our Wednesday and we are dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the end of the week, an area of low pressure enters the region bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. This will be late evening Thursday and into Friday. We dry out going into the weekend with sunshine returning. On Monday, we are mostly sunny and dry.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: HAZY SKY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

