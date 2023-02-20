TODAY:

Clouds are with us today ahead of a weak cold front moving through. Stray showers develop late morning and into the afternoon as that cold front moves in and through the area.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower remaining possible.

TOMORROW:

We are windy tomorrow as our next cold front enters the region. Scattered showers develop throughout the day as that cold front moves through.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our active weather pattern continues. We are watching Wednesday into Thursday as a warm front moves in. This warm front will bring some wintry weather. It starts as steady snow to a wintry mix. We stay as wintry mix from the late evening hours of Wednesday into the overnight. Accumulating snow and ice is looking likely. The main concern is the ice accumulation. We will continue to keep you updated on this. A transition to just rain occurs going into Thursday morning as we warm up. Winds increase going into Thursday and Friday. Shower chances continue for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/WINTRY MIX LATE DAY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

