TODAY:

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens and 20’s. A few bits of cloud cover move in from the south due to a coastal storm. Conditions stay dry as high pressure blocks any chance of precipitation moving into the region. Highs reach the upper 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather continues as cloud cover clears out in the middle of the night in the Binghamton area. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine by lunchtime on Monday, but cloud cover cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain above average with highs reaching the low 50’s. Overnight, clouds build up ahead of a weak frontal system from the Great Lakes. This system brings a slight chance of snow showers up north. Staying dry otherwise. Lows in the low 30’s.

THIS WEEK:

The weather remains inactive until the middle of the week. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, but cloud cover increases on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the low 60’s midweek due to warm southerly winds behind a warm front. A chance of widespread rain showers on Thursday and Friday morning. Clearing out Friday afternoon as a cold front moves out of the region. Temperatures return to near average on Saturday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN, THEN CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

