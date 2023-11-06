TODAY:

We woke up this morning still under high pressure and mainly quiet, but a few areas could see a shower or two pop up as rain ahead of low pressure off to the west pushes into the region. Temperatures start off cool but we warm up to the mid-50s this afternoon. Gusty winds also move in ahead of low pressure this afternoon and evening, with many areas seeing wind gusts up to 30 mph by sunset.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we cool down into the 40s and widely scattered showers move in. Gusty winds up to 40mph also continue with rainfall tonight and overnight into the next morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The tricky part of keeping track of the showers for this week will be the timing. We currently expect lingering showers into tomorrow along with weak lake enhancement, however, some areas could stay drier. Cooler air moves in Tuesday night, and leads into a very chilly Wednesday. We start off dry Wednesday before more showers move in by the evening, and with temperatures down in the low 40s and 30s, we can’t rule out the chance for wintry precipitation mixed in. Chances for showers linger into the weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 44 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43

Have a wonderful day!

