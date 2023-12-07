TODAY:

Light snow showers slow down by mid-morning and turn to stray flurries. Warmer temperatures this afternoon will allow for any stray flurries to transition into drizzle. Temperatures today top off in the upper 30s near 40.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we drop back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Most areas should dry off by the evening as drier air filters in. We are mostly cloudy overnight into tomorrow morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We start the weekend warm and dry, with temperatures jumping into the 40s and 50s tomorrow. Saturday remains dry but clouds are increasing ahead of Sunday’s system, and a few showers will also be possible late on Saturday night. As of now, a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out for Sunday, but we are likely to see widespread rain showers and gusty winds.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOL.

HIGH: 39

Have a lovely day!

