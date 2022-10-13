Happy Thursday! A rainy and dreary day is in-store for the area today as a cold front enters from the West. The rain starts as scattered showers but becomes more widespread throughout the morning. By late morning and into the afternoon, the heaviest of rain will be moving through. Rain accumulation looks to generally be around 0.50-1″ but localized higher amounts are possible. During the afternoon, some isolated thunderstorms are possible and a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds are the main threat from any strong to severe storm. Regardless, winds will be breezy today.

Heading into tonight, showers linger early but we dry out throughout tonight with clouds on the decrease. Patchy fog looks to develop late overnight and into tomorrow morning as well. As dry air filters in for Friday, we are dry and mostly sunny. We remain breezy for the end of the week.

Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds day with stray showers in the late day hours. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Shower chances continue from Monday through Wednesday as an area of low pressure impacts our region for multiple days. This area of low pressure will bring cooler and breezy conditions with it.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY PM SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

