TODAY:

It will be a dry and overall pleasant dry for late November. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper forties to near fifty.

TONIGHT:

We drop to the upper twenties to near thirty for the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we remain dry tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves in Friday morning. This will bring in cooler air to end the work week. Highs will be in the upper thirties to near forty under a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a flurry. We will be mainly on the sunny side to start off the weekend on Saturday. It will be chilly again with highs in the upper thirties. Showers will start to move in for the afternoon on Sunday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. We warm up to the mid forties.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Showers will continue into the start of the new work week. We cool off with the additions of a low pressure system. Highs only reach near forty on Monday. Showers linger into Tuesday with highs falling to the mid thirties. We start to dry out on Wednesday for midweek. Broken clouds will be with us with highs in the mid thirties.

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 35