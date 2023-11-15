TODAY:

Mid to high level clouds will be with us throughout the day today. It will be much warmer and dry today with highs in the upper fifties to near sixty.

TONIGHT:

It will be cool, but above average tonight with lows dropping into the mid thirties. There will be mostly clear conditions for the overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Thursday along with more warmth. Highs will sit in the low to mid sixties. Showers will start to move in for the afternoon and evening on Friday as a cold front approaches. It will still be warm with highs near sixty. Showers continue into Saturday morning. We dry out in the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper forties. Some showers will be possible again on Sunday to end the weekend with highs in the low to mid forties.

NEW WORK WEEK:

We dry out to start off the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs still in the low to mid forties. Some more warmth returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper forties. There will be some chances for snow or rain in the morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 47