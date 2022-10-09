AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Patchy frost has built up in parts of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania. Residents should protect any outdoor vegetation as much as possible. Cloud cover builds up slowly for the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Filtered sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure continues to take control of the region. Highs in the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40’s.

Isolated showers Monday morning as a weak cold front moves quickly through the Twin Tiers. Rainfall weakens in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. No wash outs are expected. Highs reach near 60, a bit cooler thanks to the effects of the cold front. Overnight, drying out as high pressure regains control of the region. Patchy frost is possible. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Sunny skies and dry weather return for Tuesday and early Wednesday. Highs peak in the upper 60’s. Cloud cover builds up Wednesday afternoon. A higher chance of showers Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Twin Tiers. Clearing out by the end of the workweek with highs only reaching the 50’s due to the effects of the cold front.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: SUNNY AND DRY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

