TODAY:

It is a foggy start to the day with some dense fog in some locations. By mid-morning, the fog will lift. Aside from the fog, it will be a quiet weather day with a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly cloudy and see temperatures similar to last night. Some valley fog is possible again tonight into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

A mix of sun and clouds continues for Thursday and we remain dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The best chance for any showers over the next seven days is Friday with just some stray light showers being possible. Most look to stay dry though. As we head into the weekend, we are dry and see plenty of sunshine. This holds into the start of next week with temperatures reaching above average.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram