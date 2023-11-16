TODAY:

It’s going to be a beautiful day across the region with highs reaching into the lower to mid sixties. Skies will be mostly sunny with a nice breeze from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear conditions will remain into the overnight. This will bring temperatures down to the lower forties along with a calm breeze.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds move in for Friday morning as we anticipate showers late in the afternoon and into the evening as a cold front moves in. It will be warm and windy with highs in the lower sixties. Behind the front, we look a lot cooler. Highs for Saturday will sit in the mid forties along with more showers possible in the morning. A slight chance for a shower will linger into Sunday, but overall we will be mainly dry to end the weekend with highs in the upper forties.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry conditions persist into Monday to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid forties. Scattered showers return to the region for Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the mid forties for both days.

THURSDAY: SUNNY & PLEASANT

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46