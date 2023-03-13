BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect this evening as heavy snow is expected for Broome and Tioga counties.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, the warning begins at 6 p.m. tonight and will last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15th.

8 to 14 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 40 mph tomorrow, March 14th.

The NWS says that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact tomorrow’s morning or evening commute.

Snowfall rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest snowfall expected across higher terrain.

If you must travel, the NWS says to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Call 511 for the latest road conditions.