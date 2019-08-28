Binghamton native serves with Navy’s weather command headquarters

From Navy Office of Community Outreach:

Most Americans rely on weather forecasts to plan their daily routine.

The U.S. Navy is no different. With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed around the world, sailors and civilians serving with the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, advise Navy leaders about the impact of ocean and atmospheric conditions on future operations.

Capt. Ivo Prikasky, serves as the executive officer of Naval Oceanographic Office, and describes Binghamton, New York, has his “Adopted American Hometown”.

“I immigrated from the Czech Republic, but claim Binghamton as my adopted American hometown because there’s a strong and active community of people of Czech descent, and they provide great support,” said Prikasky. “I also met my wife of 27 years in Binghamton, so it’s a really special place.”

Read the full story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2019/08/binghamton-native-serves-with-navys.html