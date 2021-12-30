Binghamton City School District Mourns the Loss of a 10th Grader

BINGHAMTON, NY- In a letter sent out to families in the district, BCSD informed the community of the loss of 10th grader Joshua Mitchell.

“Josh was a wonderful student who will be deeply missed here in the Binghamton City School District. Josh also attended East Middle and Theodore Roosevelt Elementary schools. He will be fondly remembered by classmates, as well as our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Tonia Thompson, Superintendent of Schools.

School is not in session until January 3rd, but counselors will be available at the BHS Guidance Office today during the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who is in need of support.