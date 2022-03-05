(Motor Authority) It’s been more than 50 years since the original aired, but rumor has it that a new “Bullitt” movie is in the works—with Steven Spielberg tapped as director.

Citing anonymous sources, Deadline reported that the new movie won’t simply be a remake but a new story based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 original.

Interestingly, McQueen’s son and granddaughter, Chad McQueen and Molly McQueen, respectively, will reportedly serve as executive producers. Spielberg is reported to be a producer, along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, while Josh Singer is reported to be penning the script. Singer previously worked with Spielberg on 2017’s “The Post.”

Note, there’s no word on whether we’ll see a new dramatic car chase like the original through the streets of San Francisco between a Dodge Charger R/T and McQueen in a Ford Mustang GT painted the now-famous Highland Green. That original car was sold at auction in 2020 for a cool $3.4 million.

Spielberg definitely knows how to film a tense chase. His first major movie, 1971’s “Duel,” was basically one giant chase, and hopefully, he can recreate some of the tension of that film for a chase in the new Bullitt movie.

Before you get too excited, both a script and a final deal are still being hammered out, according to the sources, meaning the movie could be years out still, assuming it even goes ahead.