MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The New York International Auto Show returned to New York City this week after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Auto Show runs from April 15-24 at Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. It will feature displays from dozens of car companies, including hundreds of new 2022 and 2023 models. The event will also showcase concept cars and the latest technological innovation in the automotive industry.

“In the past two years there’s been so much change with new and exciting products, technology and advancements and we can’t wait to again showcase the very best that the industry has to offer to potential car buyers throughout our area,” said New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg.

A significant portion of this year’s show will be dedicated to electric vehicles. A 250,000-square-foot indoor track will showcase a wide range of electric vehicles, organizers said. Attendees will be able to take a ride, with an authorized driver, in electric vehicles and explore exhibits that promote consumer awareness about electric vehicles.

“The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show and its unique place as the premier automotive marketing event in the nation,” said John LaSorsa, chairman of the New York Auto Show.

The New York Auto Show hasn’t been held since 2019 due to coronavirus concerns. Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of attendees to visit this year’s show. It comes as New York deals with an uptick in coronavirus cases due to BA.2, the highly contagious omicron subvariant. However, Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in March she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in virus cases because of BA.2.