A new generation of Nissan’s Z sports car arrived for 2023, and, just like it did for the predecessor model, Nissan will build a racing version to GT4 specifications.

Nissan on Monday posted a teaser shot of the new race car and confirmed the debut for Wednesday in Japan, or late on Tuesday for U.S. readers. The reveal will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. EST.

It isn’t clear what upgrades the Z GT4 will have over the road car, though the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 should remain. Expect the engine to be paired with a sequential transmission in the race car. Competition-spec suspension, brakes, and aerodynamics should also feature. In the teaser, a large rear wing, a vented hood, and an extended front splitter are visible.

2023 Nissan Z

Some of the upgrades may eventually make it over to a Nismo-tuned version of the road car.

Expect the GT4 to be offered as a customer race car. Nissan hasn’t said whether it will build the cars itself or partner with another firm, like it has done in the past with its customer race cars.

The GT4 won’t be the first racing version of the latest Z, as a Z GT500 has competed in Japan’s Super GT touring car series since the start of 2022. A GT3-spec car may also be in the works as a replacement for the aging GT-R Nismo GT3.

